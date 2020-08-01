Second phase of mock tests begin at DU ahead of open-book exam

New Delhi:

Ten days before its first online open-book exam (OBE), Delhi University on Saturday began the second phase of mock tests for final-year students.

The first phase of mock tests conducted between July 27 and 29 consisted of generic questions while those that began on Saturday, and will continue till August 4, were “based on real version and single paper of each program of final semester/year of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes of the current batch”.

Students took to social media on Saturday to complain of issues they faced during the papers.

“I was previewing my answers and when I opened the second file, someone else’s file was showing,” tweeted a final-year student of Faculty of Law, Delhi University. Students, however, said they faced fewer technical glitches this time as compared to the two previous mock tests.

Utkarsh Singh, a final-year undergraduate student at Satyawati College, said, “Several students faced issues with the server today as well. Though I wrote my papers, I wasn’t able to submit because the site doesn’t work well on the phone and I couldn’t access my laptop at that moment. So many of my batch mates just don’t want to appear for these mock tests anymore because they are exhausted.”

Dean (exams) Vinay Gupta said they had not received any such complaints. “Mock test may be considered to test the portal and to prepare for the final exam. At this difficult time, we are trying to facilitate the students and to get the system robust,” he said.

The first mock test held on July 4 was riddled with glitches. Lakshita Sethi, a final-year undergraduate student of Shri Ram College of Commerce, said, “Though there weren’t any technical issues this time, we had to scan and upload pages one by one instead of compiling into one file. That can be a time-consuming process. On the final day, it can be a challenge and it would have been better if we had more time to practice.”

Many students opted out of the tests on the first day as they said it wouldn’t help them much. Amreen Kohli, a final-year undergraduate student of Gargi College, said, “I didn’t appear for the test because it wouldn’t help me. Since our paper pattern changed this year, we should have mock tests for all papers but the administration is just holding the mock test for just one paper – that too in my case, it isn’t a high-stakes subject.”

The varsity had announced OBE exams for final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students as a one-time measure due to the Covid-19 crisis. DU teachers and students have been protesting against the open book online exams for over two months now, and demanding cancellation of final-year exams. Despite the opposition, DU has scheduled the online exams between August 10 and August 31.

On Thursday, the university submitted in the Delhi High Court that of the 182,237 final year students who had registered for online exams, around 70,101 had logged in for the first phase of mock tests that started from July 27. Of these, 39,159 (21.4%) students attempted the exams and only 22,372 (12%) could submit their answer sheets.