Coronavirus Outbreak
Delhi News / Second sero survey results in another week: Satyendar Jain

Between August 1 and 7, teams of district health officials collected more than 15,000 samples for the second sero survey.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 00:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sero survey is an epidemiological survey covering a representative population – the number of people, where they reside, their age and gender is meant to reflect the city’s demographics and who the outbreak affects. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said the result of the second sero survey in Delhi is likely to be ready in another week.

“The sample collection was done between August 1 and 7. We expect that the result will be ready in another week,” Jain said.

On July 21, the first sero survey conducted by the Delhi government, conducted on Union home minister Amit Shah’s recommendation, showed that 23% of the 21,387 samples collected between June 27 and July 10 had a prevalence of antibodies, suggesting the individuals had contracted the Sars-Cov-2 virus and recovered.

The next day, Jain announced that sero surveys would be conducted in Delhi on a monthly basis, with samples collected on the first five days of a month starting August.



Sero survey is an epidemiological survey covering a representative population – the number of people, where they reside, their age and gender is meant to reflect the city’s demographics and who the outbreak affects.

The highest number of samples for the second sero survey were collected from the north-west, west and central revenue districts in Delhi.

On Wednesday, Jain said nearly one-third beds in Covid hospitals in Delhi were presently occupied by patients from other states.

On June 7, when cases of Covid had started to peak in the Capital, the chief minister had issued an order, saying hospitals under the Delhi government as well as private ones should only be accessible to local residents until the situation subsided. The order was struck down by lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal the next day.

