Security beefed up in Ludhiana ahead of Operation Bluestar anniversary

The operation was conducted by the Indian Army from June 1 to 8, 1984, to flush out armed militants from the Golden Temple premises; the Temple was bombed on the night June 6, 1984.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 00:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The Ludhiana police will establish 50 check points in different parts of the city, where clashes were reported in the past few years from June 1 to June 7. (HT FILE)

The police have deputed additional 1,000 police personnel in the city to avoid any untoward incident. Besides, the police have also intensified patrolling in the city. At least 4,000 police personnel are already on lockdown duty.

The cyber cell of the police has been keeping a tab on social networking sites to check if anyone is trying to provoke emotions of people by posting provocative content.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, headquarters) Akhil Chaudhary said the police have identified some sensitive points and extra force has been deployed there.



The police will establish 50 check points in different parts of the city, where clashes were reported in the past few years from June 1 to June 7.

“The police have planned security duty in two shifts, from 5am to 1pm and from 1pm to 9pm. After 9am, the police teams on lockdown duty will take over,” said the DCP.

“The police have also planned surprise raids and will round up the radicals, who will try to provoke people,” he added.

