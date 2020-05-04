Security force personnel coming from other states should be quarantined for 14 days: Chhattisgarh health dept

Sections
Updated: May 04, 2020 12:09 IST

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times Raipur

Buses being sanitized before their journey to Odisha and Chhattisgarh from West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand to bring back migrant workers in Chaibasa, India, on Sunday , May 3, 2020. (Manoj Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Chhattisgarh’s health department has written to the Indian Army and paramilitary forces saying their personnel or officers returning to the state after completing their training or other duties in different parts of the country should be quarantined for 14 days.

The state’s health secretary Niharika Barik Singh in her letter to all director generals of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and additional director generals of the army and Service Selection Board (SSB) said the guidelines of state’s health department should be followed.

“On arrival of security personnel from other states, information should be shared to the collector and Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of the concerned district and a test should be conducted. The paramilitary forces or department concerned should make arrangement of separate rooms for 14 days quarantine and daily health check-up should be done,” Singh said on Sunday.

“In case of any symptoms related to Covid-19 like high fever, cough, cold, immediate information should be given to the Health and Family Welfare Department. In case the departmental doctor is not available, the examination can be done through the health department physician,” she said.



“Arrangements should be made to wash clothes, curtains and other clothes of the people residing in the quarantine and these clothes should be kept separately from other clothes,” she added.

The order further states that masks should be available to the sanitation workers and food delivery workers.

About 30,000 personnel of paramilitary forces are deployed in Maoist-affected districts of Chhattisgarh including Bastar region for anti-rebel operations.

