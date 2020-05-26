Security forces bust underground hideout in Pulwama

Police has registered case against a senior government officer after an underground hideout was found at his shop in South Kashmir.

Police said that on a credible input, a cordon and search operation was launched by Pulwama Police, 44 RR and CRPF 182/183 Bn at Bellow Dhargund in Pulwama district.

“During the search in the area, the joint team busted a hideout in a shop belonging to one person identified as Nazir Ahmad Wani son of Abdul Ahad Wani resident of Bellow Dhargund. The joint team were able to recover incriminating materials including huge quantity of arms and ammunition from the hideout,” the spokesman said adding that during the course of investigations the officera learnt about Nazir’s involvement in providing logistic support to the terrorists.

“He also revealed that he is a Govt employee and is presently posted as Naib Tehsildar in Tehsil Pulwama,” the spokesman said adding that case has been registered and investigations taken up.