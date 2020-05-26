Sections
Home / Cities / Security forces bust underground hideout in Pulwama

Security forces bust underground hideout in Pulwama

The joint team were able to recover incriminating materials including huge quantity of arms and ammunition from the hideout, a spokesman said

Updated: May 26, 2020 00:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Police has registered case against a senior government officer after an underground hideout was found at his shop in South Kashmir.

Police said that on a credible input, a cordon and search operation was launched by Pulwama Police, 44 RR and CRPF 182/183 Bn at Bellow Dhargund in Pulwama district.

“During the search in the area, the joint team busted a hideout in a shop belonging to one person identified as Nazir Ahmad Wani son of Abdul Ahad Wani resident of Bellow Dhargund. The joint team were able to recover incriminating materials including huge quantity of arms and ammunition from the hideout,” the spokesman said adding that during the course of investigations the officera learnt about Nazir’s involvement in providing logistic support to the terrorists.

“He also revealed that he is a Govt employee and is presently posted as Naib Tehsildar in Tehsil Pulwama,” the spokesman said adding that case has been registered and investigations taken up.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Raveena Tandon talks about repulsive content on social media harming people
May 26, 2020 00:21 IST
ICMR team arrives in Ludhiana, to start survey from today
May 26, 2020 00:20 IST
Jammu magistrate declares various areas of district as red zones
May 26, 2020 00:20 IST
10 digital X-ray machines to help Mumbai civic body detect virus in patients
May 26, 2020 00:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.