Security forces launch search operation in Kashmir’s Bandipora

Two days after the killing of a BJP leader and two of his family members by militants in Bandipora, security forces have launched cordon and search operations in different parts of the district.

Police also claimed to have arrested an over-ground worker of Lashkar-eToiba (LeT) from Bandipora’s Hajin town during a raid on Friday.

On Wednesday evening, militants killed former BJP district president Waseem Bari, his brother Suhail Bashir and father Bashir Ahmad inside their shop by fired on the trio from a close range.

Following the incident, the security has been beefed up in the district. As per the police, two militants have already been identified, who according to them are responsible for these killings. One of them is an active militant, Abid, who is a resident of Bandipora and has been associated with the LeT, police siad.

Inspector general of police (Kashmir range) Vijay Kumar had on Thursday acknowledged the presence of militants in the area and said they would be neutralised soon.

Meanwhile, the recent killings have left BJP leaders and members of other political parties scared, especially those who don’t have any security. On Friday, a BJP leader from Baramulla, Marouf Bhat, resigned from the party. He announced his departure on Facebook without giving any reason. He is the first BJP leader to have resigned after Waseem Bari’s killing. Bhat was the president of BJP’s Yuva Morcha for Baramulla district.