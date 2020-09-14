Security guard arrested for raping woman at Covid care centre in Mira Road

A 27-year-old security guard has been arrested by Navghar police on Saturday for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman at a Covid care centre in Mira Road.

While the incident took place in June, it came to light on Saturday when the survivor lodged a police complaint.

According to the complaint, the survivor, her 11-year-old nephew and her 10-month-old daughter were isolated in the facility on May 24. The accused allegedly entered the room under the pretext of giving hot water and milk to the patient. After seeing that both the nephew and the daughter were asleep, the accused locked the room and allegedly raped the victim. He also threatened to kill her daughter, the victim said in her complaint.

The accused allegedly raped her thrice between June 2 and 5 as per the complaint, said senior inspector Sampatrao Patil of Navghar police station.

The survivor did not tell anyone about the incident while she was in the facility for fear of her daughter’s life. After she returned home, she told her husband, who then divorced her and took away their daughter, said Patil.

After this, the survivor’s family approached local social worker l Ramzan Khatri, who in turn informed Mira Bhayandar mayor Jyotsana Hasnale and civic commissioner Dr Vijay Rathod about the incident.

Khatri along with the survivor then approached Navghar police, following which a case was registered under section 376 (sexual assault) of the Indian Penal Code. Subsequently, the guard was arrested on Saturday and produced before the Thane court on Sunday. He has been remanded in police custody.

“We have demanded to the civic body to increase the security in the quarantine centre,” said Khatri.