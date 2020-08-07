Sections
Security guard hangs self from tree

The man was found dead by passersby who noticed the body and informed the police about the incident

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 22:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A 25-year-old security guard allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree at Birmi village in Humran road, officials said on Friday.

The man was found dead by passersby who noticed the body and informed the police about the incident.

The body has been sent for a postmortem examination at the Ludhiana civil hospital. The victim was a resident of Birmi village and worked as a security guard in a factory.

ASI Lakhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the body was decomposing and suspected that he committed suicide two days ago. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, however, the police came to know that he was depressed over a matrimonial issue.



The police are investigating the case.

In another incident, a resident of Haibowal Kalan committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence.

According to the family members of the victim, he was found hanging at his room on Friday morning when they broke open the door after the victim did not respond to persistent knocking.

ASI Rajan T Singh said that the police are investigating the case.

