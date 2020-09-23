Security guard killed in Greater Noida factory

A 30-year-old security guard was allegedly beaten to death in a factory in Ecotech I industrial area on Tuesday late night. The motive for the attack, said police, is unknown.

The victim was identified by police by his first name as Sonu, a resident of Dadopur village in Greater Noida. His colleague, 28-year-old Ankit (also identified by his first name), was also injured in the incident.

The attack happened at around 2am, said police.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, said: “Police received information from local people about a clash in the factory premise on Tuesday 2 am. A team from Ecotech 1 police station reached the spot and found Sonu critically wounded. It appeared he was beaten up with rods and some other blunt objects. He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.”

Singh said that Ankit had minor injuries. “During questioning, Ankit said that four men had arrived there and attacked him and Sonu. But Ankit’s statements are not coherent. Our investigation found that Ankit was off duty that night. We are investigating why he was at the spot. We also found that Ankit had switched off his mobile phone about 200-meters away from the factory, at 1.10 am,” the DCP said.

Rameshwar Kumar, SHO Ecotech I police station, said that based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family, a case has been registered a case against unknown person under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian penal code (IPC).

“There are contradictions in Ankit’s statements. We are scanning footage of CCTV camera from the premise to join the dots. Ankit has been detained for investigation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the victim’s body was handed over to his family after an autopsy.