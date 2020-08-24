Security guard’s body found in ditch, cops rule out foul play

The body of a 37-year-old security guard was found in a ditch in Greater Noida West on Monday morning. The police suspect it to be a case of an accident.

The victim was identified as Rajesh Trivedi, a native of Sitapur who was living in the Bisrakh area. According to police officials, he worked as a security guard at an under construction site near a residential society in Greater Noida West.

“He had gone missing on August 22. He lived at the site itself. Prima facie it seems that he accidentally fell into the ditch which was nearly 30 feet deep. It is supposed to be a basement,” said Munish Chauhan, station house officer, Bisrakh police station.

The victim’s family had filed a missing person’s complaint on Sunday, the police said.

The police officials said that the victim’s cot was situated right at the edge. “A generator set was also there till a few days ago. Later we found out that the genset had fallen in the ditch itself. It seems that the victim must have fallen into it. His slippers were found near the cot. Due to the rains, the ditch is full of water and his body had floated up when it was spotted today morning,” said Chauhan.

The body was retrieved and sent for an autopsy after which it will be handed over to the family. No complaint has been filed in the case yet, said the police.