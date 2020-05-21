Security guards of Mohali housing society attacked for stopping three residents for checking

Sections
A resident of the society in his complaint said the guards had been entrusted with the responsibility of checking every person and vehicle entering the society.

Updated: May 21, 2020 00:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The police on Wednesday booked three residents of a housing society in Mohali’s Peer Muchalla for assaulting the security guards stationed at the gates.

The guards, Sachin and Pawanveer, had stopped a car for checking and sanitisation at the entry of Bollywood Heights society in Peer Muchalla on Tuesday night.

A resident of the society in his complaint to the police said in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the society guards had been entrusted with the responsibility of checking every person and vehicle entering the society.

The accused, Anish, Munish and Karan Garg, got agitated and assaulted the security guards. A resident tried to stop them but the accused misbehaved with him as well. A case was registered.



