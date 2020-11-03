Security ramped up at IGI airport after banned outfit calls for boycott of flights

Sections
Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 23:26 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: Delhi police and Central Industrial Security Force on Tuesday beefed up security arrangements at the Indira Gandhi International airport after a banned outfit named ‘Sikh for Justice’ (SFJ) called for obstruction of two Air India flights from Delhi to London scheduled on Thursday.

The call was made through a video posted on twitter on Tuesday in which Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, introduced as general counsel of SFJ, appealed supporters to boycott flights AI 111 and AI531 from Delhi to London on Thursday.

Immediately after the tweet, Delhi Police’s anti-terror unit alerted police at the Delhi airport and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) that secures the airport.

Senior officers from the Delhi police and CISF held meeting on Tuesday to review the security at the airport. Deputy commissioner of police (IGI airport) Rajeev Ranjan said the security has been beefed up adequately.



“We have increased number of pickets and every vehicle entering the airport is being checked. Armed plainclothes men have been deployed at the airport as well as in the terminal,” Ranjan said, adding that additional deployment has been made as required, keeping also in mind the festive season.

Ranjan said if any incident takes place, action will be taken accordingly.

Police have also alerted Air India and other officials at the airport.

A police officer who wished not to be named, said SFJ is the same group that had called for hoisting a flag at the Red Fort on the Independence Day this year.

The MHA had declared the SFJ as an ‘unlawful association’ under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in July last year.

