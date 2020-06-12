Sedition charges: Vinod Dua served with notice to appear in Kumarsain police station

Journalist and television anchor Vinod Dua has been served with a notice to appear before Himachal Pradesh’s Kumarsain police station, 80km away from the state’s capital Shimla due to sedition charges filed against him for allegedly spreading fake news.

He was served with a notice to appear before Kumarsain police station and meet station house officer (SHO) for questioning regarding the case.

The 66-year-old and Padma Shree recipient was issued a notice under Section 160 of the CrPC via email on Thursday and was presented with a hard copy of the notice by HP police on June 12 to visit the said police station.

However, Dua has shown his inability to visit Kumarsain police station due to his ongoing health issues and Covid-19 protocol for travel and quarantine but has agreed to join investigation through email or any other online mechanism.

On May 6, Ajay Shyam, a resident of Kiara village in Theog had filed a complaint against Dua under Sections 124A (punishment for sedition), 268 (person guilty for public nuisance), 501 (printing or engraving defamatory matter) and 505 (statements conducting to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code. This is a second FIR which has been filed against him during this month.

Delhi police had also registered an FIR against him over a complaint filed by BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar alleged that Dua had been spreading misinformation and rumours about Delhi riots.