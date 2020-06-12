Sections
Home / Cities / Sedition charges: Vinod Dua served with notice to appear in Kumarsain police station

Sedition charges: Vinod Dua served with notice to appear in Kumarsain police station

This is a second FIR which has been filed against him during this month

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 20:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

Journalist and television anchor Vinod Dua has been served with a notice to appear before Himachal Pradesh’s Kumarsain police station, 80km away from the state’s capital Shimla due to sedition charges filed against him for allegedly spreading fake news.

He was served with a notice to appear before Kumarsain police station and meet station house officer (SHO) for questioning regarding the case.

The 66-year-old and Padma Shree recipient was issued a notice under Section 160 of the CrPC via email on Thursday and was presented with a hard copy of the notice by HP police on June 12 to visit the said police station.

However, Dua has shown his inability to visit Kumarsain police station due to his ongoing health issues and Covid-19 protocol for travel and quarantine but has agreed to join investigation through email or any other online mechanism.



On May 6, Ajay Shyam, a resident of Kiara village in Theog had filed a complaint against Dua under Sections 124A (punishment for sedition), 268 (person guilty for public nuisance), 501 (printing or engraving defamatory matter) and 505 (statements conducting to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code. This is a second FIR which has been filed against him during this month.

Delhi police had also registered an FIR against him over a complaint filed by BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar alleged that Dua had been spreading misinformation and rumours about Delhi riots.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bear looks absolutely adorable scratching an itch on a pole. Watch
Jun 12, 2020 21:22 IST
Maharashtra crosses 1-lakh Covid cases, Uddhav says no to withdrawing relaxations
Jun 12, 2020 21:19 IST
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
Jun 12, 2020 21:20 IST
Himachal health dept scam: Punjab firm employee gets bail
Jun 12, 2020 21:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.