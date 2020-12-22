Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Seeking OTS policy, traders stage protest against state government in Ludhiana

Seeking OTS policy, traders stage protest against state government in Ludhiana

They stated that if the government failed to announce the policy in 10 days, they will organise statewide protests

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 00:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Members of various trader associations staged a symbolic protest against under the banner of Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal at Chauri Sadak in the old city area on Tuesday. (ht photo)

With the state government failing to announce a one time settlement (OTS) policy for disposing off pending VAT assessment cases since 2014, members of various trader associations staged a symbolic protest against under the banner of Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal at Chauri Sadak in old city area on Tuesday.

They stated that if the government failed to announce the policy in 10 days, then they will organise statewide protests. They also rued that the state government and sales tax department were harassing them by issuing notices for cases pending since 2014, that too when businesses are already reeling under losses due to the pandemic.

Beopar mandal chairman Pawan Lehar and general secretary Sunil Mehra said that four meetings of the cabinet had been held after the CM announced that an OTS policy would be rolled out, but the government had failed to provide any relief. Mehra said,”If it isn’t announced in 10 days, agitations will be held across the state, even outside the houses of cabinet ministers.”

The traders also demanded that the professional tax and power bills for the lockdown period should be waived off.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation between steel industries
by Rezaul H Laskar
‘Your lies would be challenged’: Mamata Banerjee tells BJP top leadership
20 passengers from UK test positive for Covid-19, states begin contact tracing
by Joydeep Thakur and Divya Chandrababu
Delhi records 939 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries near 600,000 mark
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral

latest news

Petition in Delhi HC to block Libgen, Sci-Hub
by HT Correspondent
Mumbai commuters relieved as fare hike of taxis, autorickshaws postponed; Union seeks government aid
by Naresh Kamath
Bigg Boss 14 day 78: Sonali Phogat is the new wild card entry
by HT Entertainment Desk
HC refuses bail to Mumbai-based producer booked for raping actress
by Kanchan Chaudhari
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.