Seeking ration for families, residents defy social distancing norms in Ludhiana

Throwing curfew norms to the wind, over 200 residents gathered in Dugri Phase 1 (ward number 44) when administration officials reached the area to distribute ration on Wednesday.

The team was carrying 500 kits and had distributed around 250 kits in the CRPF colony taking full precautions.

The situation went out of control when the team went to distribute the kits in Dugri Phase 1 (near the overhead water reservoir). The residents gathered at the spot and viewing the situation, the officials took the vehicle to Dugri police station and the kits were distributed with the help of the police department.

As per information, on Saturday, members of Sikh Danga Peedit Action society had threatened to sit on a hunger strike if the administration failed to provide ration to the needy families.

President of Sikh Danga Peedit Action society, Surjit Singh, said, “The needy families were raising hue and cry for many days over the failure of councillors to distribute ration. Finally, the administration has paid heed to the problem.”

Speaking about the gathering of residents, Singh said, “They had not received ration for many days, so they gathered in large numbers. However, the ration was distributed with the help of police and residents were told to follow the social distancing norms.”

Inspector Surinder Singh, station house officer, Dugri police station, said, “Though a large number of residents had gathered at the spot, the police managed to pacify the residents and the ration was then distributed at their door steps. We appeal to the residents to obey the social distancing norms.”

Over 1 lakh calls on ration helpline number

The administration officials said that they received over one lakh calls at the ration helpline number (1905) in the last week, even though 12,000 ration kits are being distributed in the city on a daily basis. Further, the officials said that teams have been formed and all efforts are being made to distribute the ration among the needy.