Sections
Home / Cities / Seeking ration for families, residents defy social distancing norms in Ludhiana

Seeking ration for families, residents defy social distancing norms in Ludhiana

Viewing the situation, police intervened and took the vehicle to Dugri police station

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 21:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Over 200 residents had gathered in Dugri Phase 1 (ward number 44) in Ludhiana when administration officials reached the area. (ht photo)

Throwing curfew norms to the wind, over 200 residents gathered in Dugri Phase 1 (ward number 44) when administration officials reached the area to distribute ration on Wednesday.

The team was carrying 500 kits and had distributed around 250 kits in the CRPF colony taking full precautions.

The situation went out of control when the team went to distribute the kits in Dugri Phase 1 (near the overhead water reservoir). The residents gathered at the spot and viewing the situation, the officials took the vehicle to Dugri police station and the kits were distributed with the help of the police department.

As per information, on Saturday, members of Sikh Danga Peedit Action society had threatened to sit on a hunger strike if the administration failed to provide ration to the needy families.



President of Sikh Danga Peedit Action society, Surjit Singh, said, “The needy families were raising hue and cry for many days over the failure of councillors to distribute ration. Finally, the administration has paid heed to the problem.”

Speaking about the gathering of residents, Singh said, “They had not received ration for many days, so they gathered in large numbers. However, the ration was distributed with the help of police and residents were told to follow the social distancing norms.”

Inspector Surinder Singh, station house officer, Dugri police station, said, “Though a large number of residents had gathered at the spot, the police managed to pacify the residents and the ration was then distributed at their door steps. We appeal to the residents to obey the social distancing norms.”

Over 1 lakh calls on ration helpline number

The administration officials said that they received over one lakh calls at the ration helpline number (1905) in the last week, even though 12,000 ration kits are being distributed in the city on a daily basis. Further, the officials said that teams have been formed and all efforts are being made to distribute the ration among the needy.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM Modi
Apr 29, 2020 21:10 IST
Flights to begin in limited capacity at airports post-lockdown: AAI
Apr 29, 2020 21:03 IST
Stranded migrant workers, students can go home. MHA sets the ground rules
Apr 29, 2020 19:53 IST
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
Apr 29, 2020 16:07 IST

latest news

Gilead Coronavirus drug likely to win speedy approval: Report
Apr 29, 2020 21:08 IST
Irrfan idolised Mithun growing up, clicked pictures dressed up as him
Apr 29, 2020 21:06 IST
Franz Beckenbauer corruption trial ends without verdict
Apr 29, 2020 21:05 IST
Seeking ration for families, residents defy social distancing norms in Ludhiana
Apr 29, 2020 21:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.