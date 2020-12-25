Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Segregated waste collection in Chandigarh remains plagued with issues

Segregated waste collection in Chandigarh remains plagued with issues

Some garbage collectors have started working with the MC manning the vehicles. Meanwhile, another section continued to collect the garbage from people’s houses.

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 23:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The municipal corporation’s door-to-door segregated garbage collection process continued to be plagued with problems on the third day after its start on December 23.

Even as the MC officials assured that the people manning the garbage collection vehicles would pick up trash from the doorsteps, the residents complained that in most sectors this didn’t happen.

Dr OP Verma, president, resident welfare association of Sector 20, said, “The vehicles kept plying in the sector, but very few people came out to dump their garbage. The announcements were being made from the vehicles, but people manning the vehicles didn’t come to the doorsteps to collect garbage.”

In some areas, residents complained that MC vehicles didn’t even turn up. Colonel Gursewak Singh (retd), adviser of the Federation of Sector Welfare Associations Chandigarh (FOSWAC), said, “At Modern Housing Complex, Sector 13, no MC vehicles came to collect garbage.”

Some garbage collectors have started working with the MC manning the vehicles. Meanwhile, another section continued to collect the garbage from people’s houses.

Shemsher Lohitya, president, Akhil Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangathan, said, “Our members collected garbage from many areas like sectors 8, 9, 10, 16, 27 and 28. People preferred us over the MC vehicles.” He added that the vehicles mostly returned empty as people didn’t use them.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP will ‘show stellar performance in TN,’ says Javadekar; evades questions on AIADMK alliance
by Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Theft case filed after 100 kg gold kept under CBI’s lock and key goes missing
by Divya Chandrababu
Defying police deployment, Uttarakhand farmers march towards Delhi
by HT Correspondent
MNS workers vandalise Amazon godowns in Pune, Mumbai
by Naresh Kamath

latest news

Former Himachal CM Shanta Kumar, kin among 304 test +ve for Covid-19
by HT Correspondent
4,000 farmers from Maharashtra reach Delhi
by Naresh Kamath
284 new Covid cases in J&K, one fatality
by HT Correspondent
Independents join Apni Party, Omar says one of 2 won DDC polls on NC mandate
by Mir Ehsan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.