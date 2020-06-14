Self-service at Pune petrol pump ushers in a new flow of life in times of Covid

PUNE The Bharat Petroleum-owned petrol pump, situated opposite the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Pune, has begun self-service dispensing of petrol and diesel, the first of its kind in the city.

The petrol vending machines are overseen by pump staff who maintain social distance, but are operated by the customer.

“We began this vending machine concept on May 10, as part of the PM’s Atmanirbhar Yojna. This idea was floated by the company to maintain social distance between customer and salesperson, and also to lessen the disputes that often rise while filling fuel. This concept is catching on well, and we are dispensing 800- 900 litres per day of petrol, and 500 -600 litres per day of diesel through the vending machines,” said said Sanket Varude, manager of the pump.

“We have noticed that educated people pick up the concept fast, while some, who are not educated need to be taught how to use the vending machine,” Varude added.

D Patel, a student, said, “It is my first experience of using this vending machine. It also gives me the confidence that I am getting my money’s worth of petrol, as earlier I had to always be checking if the petrol was filled correctly.”

Dr Satyaprem Chole says, “It is quite an experience and I will definitely come back to this petrol pump to try it out again.”

Ali Daruwalla, spokesperson, All India Petrol Dealers Association said, “This vending machine is operated at a company-owned petrol pump on a trial basis – using the swipe and dispense method. This is to maintain social distancing and fast track fueling. We are yet to get its results, only then will we look at expanding this concept. It is completely safe and has an automatic nozzle that switches off if petrol overflows.”

How petrol/diesel vending machine works

- Customer sanitises hands – sanitiser on stand near machine

- Enter value of fuel to be filled, in numericals. Pump staff at safe distance acts as guide

- Take nozzle, check zero on meter, lift lever on nozzle, then there is a lock under the lever which needs to pressed which allows fuel to flow

- Flow stops automatically at the amount to be filled.

- Take out nozzle, place back on machine press button marked ‘volume’

•5 minutes per customer

•Machine takes cash cash, card, and digital payment available with pump staff

•Minimum of Rs30 to maximum of Rs 400 for two-wheelers