Home / Cities / Self-styled godman booked for murder bid on Panchkula woman

Self-styled godman booked for murder bid on Panchkula woman

Attacked a 39-year-old woman with a sharp-edged weapon while arguing with her husband.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 19:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

A self-styled godman was booked for attacking a woman with a sharp-edged weapon after accusing her husband of theft in Barwala village on Sunday.

The victim, Mandeep Kaur, 39, is a resident of Shiv Nagar, Barwala village.

She complained to the police that the accused, Baba Ganga Sagar Giri, 65, had a religious organisation in her neighbourhood.

On Sunday, she was returning from a temple, when she found Giri arguing with her husband and accusing him of stealing washing powder packets. When she intervened, he attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon and threatened to kill them, Kaur alleged.

Neighbours took her to a local hospital, where her condition is stated to be stable, and the police were informed.

The accused, who has yet to be arrested, was booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandimandir police station.

