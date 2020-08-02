Sections
Home / Cities / Sena leader dies 15 days after discharge

A Shiv Sena corporator from Ulhasnagar who recovered from Covid-19 infection 15 days ago, died on Sunday after his health deteriorated. His latest Covid test showed he was...

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 23:37 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

A Shiv Sena corporator from Ulhasnagar who recovered from Covid-19 infection 15 days ago, died on Sunday after his health deteriorated. His latest Covid test showed he was negative.

According to the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC), corporator Sunil Surve, 54, was on oxygen support at his home after he was discharged, as he suffered from breathlessness. Two days ago his health deteriorated and he was admitted to Maxlife Hospital in Ulhasnagar. He died at around 4.30 pm on Sunday at the hospital.

“He had recovered from Covid-19 infection and was discharged 15 days ago, after 23 days of treatment. He suffered from breathlessness after being discharged and hence was on oxygen support. He has a history of bypass surgery and heart attack; his immunity was also low,” said Yuvraj Badhane, public relations officer, UMC.

A five-time corporator, Surve is one of the senior Sena leaders in the city. He is survived by a wife, a son and daughter.



Rajendra Chaudhari, president of Shiv Sena’s Ulhasnagar unit, said, “The party was relieved when he recovered from Covid-19 as he had already suffered from a heart attack and gone through a bypass surgery. He was also a dialysis patient. Doctors claimed both his kidneys have failed in the past two days. We were planning to shift him to some other hospital, but he died before that.”

“This is a great loss for the party as he was a senior leader and had worked for the party and the city for long time,” added Chaudhari.

