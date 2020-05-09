Sena MLC tests positive of Covid-19

Sections
A Shiv Sena member of legislative council (MLC) tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. The MLC’s wife had tested positive last week. The MCL, who quit Congress to join the Sena a few years...

By Megha Pol,

A Shiv Sena member of legislative council (MLC) tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. The MLC’s wife had tested positive last week. The MCL, who quit Congress to join the Sena a few years ago, is admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mulund. He is the second legislator in the city to test positive. Last month, state housing minister Jitendra Awhad tested positive.

Sandeep Malvi, Thane deputy municipal commissioner, said, “The 58-year-old Sena MLC tested positive on Saturday. His wife got infected from the house help.”

