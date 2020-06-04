Sena offers to conduct final rites of Covid-19 deceased minority community members

PUNE: With the burial of Covid-19 deceased members of a minority community now fast becoming a political issue, the Shiv Sena has offered its services to conduct the last rites of the same in Pune.

With the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) having stopped an organisation from perfroming the final rites of deceased Covid-19 Muslims, the Shiv Sena, on Thursday, gave a letter to municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad asking to allow them “to carry out this work”.

The Popular Front of India and the Muslim Mulnivasi Manch are two organisation currently ensuring a proper burial for Covid-19 deceased whose relatives have not been willing to do the same.

Shiv Sena’s city unit president Sanjay More, Sena leader in the PMC Prithviraj Sutar, along with Shyam Deshpande, Prashant Badhe and Sena’s president in the Pune Cantonment, Javed Khan, presented the letter to the commissioner.

Javed Khan said, “This is humanitarian work. Instead of the religion of the person, it is important that this work be carried out to keep humanity alive. Sena will carry out this work and perform the final rites as per the dead person’s rituals.”