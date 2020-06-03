Sections
Home / Cities / Send letters meant for CM to Capt not media: Brahm to MP Bajwa

Send letters meant for CM to Capt not media: Brahm to MP Bajwa

Chandigarh Punjab local bodies and parliamentary affairs minister Brahm Mohindra on Friday took a dig at Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa for going public on the issues “the MP should...

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 19:12 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Chandigarh Punjab local bodies and parliamentary affairs minister Brahm Mohindra on Friday took a dig at Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa for going public on the issues “the MP should ideally have raised at the party or the government forum”.

In a statement issued here, Mohindra said, “It is good that you (Bajwa) have been flagging issues of public interest, but the letters addressed to the CM should ideally reach Capt Amarinder directly and not through the media.”

In the recent months, Bajwa has been taking on the chief minister and the state government on a number of issues by writing letters and issuing them to the media. On Tuesday as well, the Congress MP, along with three party MLAs, wrote an open letter to the chief minister seeking immediate release of the pending sugarcane arrears.

“This does not convey the right message. A letter addressed to the CM should reach him and not the media. By releasing the letters to the media before dispatching it to the chief minister makes the motive and purpose of such letters obvious that the public concern (raised in these letters) is the last thing in the mind of the person,” said Mohindra.



The minister suggested to Bajwa that he should act as the spokesperson of the Punjab government and highlight the achievements of the state in fighting the Covid-19.

“Punjab has the highest recovery rate of about 90% while the death rate is less than 2%. This was despite huge influx of non-resident Indians (NRIs) and infected pilgrims all of whom were properly treated and most have recovered,” said Mohindra, who is the number two in the cabinet in seniority after the chief minister.

“Bajwa as a loyal Congressman has every right to raise issues of public interest, but there is a proper way of doing things,” said the minister.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rashid Khan imitates Steve Smith’s batting style - WATCH
Jun 03, 2020 19:38 IST
Impact of Covid-19 on Indian economy in focus during national conference at Ludhiana college
Jun 03, 2020 19:37 IST
As Odisha probes ‘mysterious’ deaths of 15 tribals, doctors have a theory
Jun 03, 2020 19:36 IST
Punjab Local bodies dept relaxes single-bid tender norms
Jun 03, 2020 19:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.