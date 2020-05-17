Sections
Home / Cities / Senior citizen dies, six injured in mini-bus crash on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Senior citizen dies, six injured in mini-bus crash on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

A 67-year-old man died and six people were injured when a mini-bus crashed into a stationary bus on Sunday on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai. Kamrul Islam, a religious leader...

Updated: May 17, 2020 19:58 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

A 67-year-old man died and six people were injured when a mini-bus crashed into a stationary bus on Sunday on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai.

Kamrul Islam, a religious leader with Shura Tablighi Jamaat, was travelling in the mini-bus with five other members of his community when the accident took place.

According to the Kamothe police, the driver of the vehicle Vaghesha Ramchandrappa, 28, was ferrying the six people from Shivamogga in Karnataka with a pass to Ahmedabad --- the group’s hometown.

“Around 12.30pm, Ramchandrappa lost control of the vehicle after he dozed off at the wheel and crashed into the stationary bus. All of them who were travelling in the vehicle had tested negative for Covid-19,” said Anil Patil, sub-inspector at Kamothe police station.



The private stationary bus had broken down and was parked along the lane when the driver crashed into it, said the police. Ramchandrappa has been booked for causing death due to negligence and rash and negligent driving under Indian Penal Code.

The occupants of the vehicle were rushed to MGM Kamothe Hospital where Islam was declared dead. Others have sustained minor injuries, said the police.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 lockdown 4.0 guidelines: Read full text of government statement here
May 17, 2020 21:11 IST
Firing by retired ASI’s son at police party: Accused’s accomplice sent to two-day police custody
May 17, 2020 21:09 IST
Delhi metro to remain shut till May 31
May 17, 2020 21:05 IST
Lockdown 4.0: List of guidelines to follow whether out shopping or working
May 17, 2020 21:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.