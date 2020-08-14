Senior citizen falls into lift shaft , dies; three from developers’ firm booked

The family members of a 76-year-old retired official, who died after falling into the shaft of an elevator at Moti Residency highrise near Raj Nagar Extension, have filed a police complaint against three officials of the developers’ firm of the highrise. The officials of the Ghaziabad police said that they have registered an FIR against three persons under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Police identified the victim as Kedarnath Gaur who retired as executive engineer from the electricity department and was residing with his family in the third floor flat of tower ‘A’ of the highrise. According to initial investigations, the incident took place when Gaur was stepping out for some work and had pressed the button of the lift. The lift came to the third floor and the door opened.

“As soon as the door opened, the victim stepped in but the lift cab was not there. As a result he fell into the shaft and fell to minus one floor, sustaining injuries, to which he succumbed. The family launched a search and after a lot of efforts they could trace him. He was rushed to a hospital but declared dead. On the basis of a complaint given by the family, we have registered an FIR under IPC section 304 against three officials of the developers’ firm. Further investigations is underway,” said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural).

The highrise is located behind the Raj Nagar Extension in Morta (adjacent to Delhi Meerut Road) and falls under jurisdiction of the Muradnagar police station.

“There have been lot of complaints in the highrise about the lifts, but the developer has not taken any steps to address them. On August 13 my father met with an incident which resulted in his death. The incident took place due to improper maintenance of the lift. He pressed the button of the lift and the door opened. But the lift cab was not there. As a result my father fell from the third floor and died,” victim’s son Rajesh Gaur said in his police complaint.

Vishwanath Agrawal, the managing director of the builder’s firm, did not respond to repeated calls and queries sent to him for his response over the issue. He is named in the FIR along with two other officials.

However, the developer firm in a statement late on Friday night said, “We express deep sorrow and share concerns with the family. Our company has given maintenance contract to a renowned elevators’ company which is also the manufacturer. We have all the related documents of yearly maintenance contract with the company. We have shared information of the incident with the maintenance company and sought explanation as how this incident took place. We will be able to give our full response once we receive explanation from the maintenance company.”

“The incident is very unfortunate and should not have happened. The developers must make sure that the quality of equipment installed is top class and maintenance is done through the original equipment manufacturer. In this case, a detailed investigation should take place and responsibility should be fixed,” said Gaurav Gupta, president, Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India , Ghaziabad.