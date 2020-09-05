Sections
Senior citizen from Bhayandar loses ₹7.13 lakh in online friend

Senior citizen from Bhayandar loses ₹7.13 lakh in online friend

A 65-year-old retired government employee was duped of around ₹7.13 lakh by a 'friend' she met on a social media platform.

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 00:48 IST

By Ram Parmar,

A 65-year-old retired government employee was duped of around ₹7.13 lakh by a ‘friend’ she met on a social media platform.

The victim befriended one Richard Jack, who claimed to be a civil engineer settled in London, in June. The accused used to chat with the victim for hours and won her trust. In July, Jack told the victim he was in New Delhi for a project and requested for ₹38,000 citing he was short of money. Following this, the victim transferred the money, said senior inspector Sampatrao Patil, Bhayander police.

A few days later, Jack called her saying he was sending her a phone and ₹50,000 to show his gratitude for helping him out. When the victim refused to accept it, the accused said he had already sent the gifts. In late August, the victim received a call from an unidentified man saying she would have to pay ₹6.75 lakh towards ‘customs, taxes and courier charges’, following which she sent the money to a bank account.

On Wednesday, the caller again demanded ₹1.5 lakh as ‘miscellaneous charges’ and told to collect the parcel from the counter of a Mumbai hotel. The woman then suspected foul play and found that Jack had deleted his account from the social media site and his number was switched off, following which she lodged a complaint.



“We have registered a case of cheating under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code against Jack and the other caller. We are going through the bank accounts of the fraudster and investigating further,” said Patil.

