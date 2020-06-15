Senior citizen hit by 2-wheeler in Airoli, dies

A senior citizen was killed after a two-wheeler knocked him down in Airoli on Sunday night.

The incident took place on Sunday around 9.30pm when Sitaram Kerure, 65, had gone out to walk his friend Shivraj Sundalkar to his home. When Kerure was crossing MIDC road in Yadav Nagar while returning home, a two-wheeler hit him leading to severe injuries on his legs and head. The biker, identified as Aakash Ahire, was injured as well after he lost control of his bike and skidded on the road, said police.

“Sundalkar, who saw the accident take place, and Kerure’s son took him to Indravati Hospital in Sector 3 where the doctors advised them to take Kerure to Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa where he was declared dead around 10.30pm,” said an officer from Rabale MIDC police station.

A case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence has been registered against Ahire. No arrest has been made yet as Ahire too is injured, said police.