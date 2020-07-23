Sections
Home / Cities / Senior Cong leader abuses BDO over phone, recording goes viral

Senior Cong leader abuses BDO over phone, recording goes viral

Joginder Singh Mann who is currently the chairman of Punjab Agro Industries Corporation, accused the BDO of corruption and said he had received several complaints against the official

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 00:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Phagwara

An audio clip of former minister and senior Congress leader Joginder Singh Mann, abusing a government officer in Phagwara, is making the rounds of social media.

In the recording, the three-time MLA appears to be abusing the official, identified as block development officer (BDO) Sukhdev Singh. According to information, a supporter of Mann had gone to the BDO office for some property-related matter and made a phone call to the Congress leader. The supporter then allegedly handed over the phone to the BDO who enquired as to who was on the line. Mann purportedly replied, “I am Mann,” to which the BDO asked, “Who Mann.”

This allegedly infuriated the Congress leader who used some expletives against the official. The BDO is then heard telling the Congress leader, “You may be Mann or a leader at home but I am a Grade-1 officer.”

When contacted, Mann, who is currently the chairman of Punjab Agro Industries Corporation, accused the BDO of corruption and said he had received several complaints against the official. He also said some residents had filed a complaint against the official with the Kapurthala DC and SSP.



Phagwara ADC said he has not received any complaint about the incident.

The BDO could not be reached for comments.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

4 of family held for woman’s murder in Boisar
Jul 24, 2020 00:50 IST
India facilitating visa requests of Afghanistan’s Hindu and Sikh minorities
Jul 24, 2020 00:52 IST
Seamless travel: MMRDA invites bids for common mobility phone app
Jul 24, 2020 00:46 IST
PGIMER to build repository of health records, patient data
Jul 24, 2020 00:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.