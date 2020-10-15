Senior Delhi cop to help foreign attendees of Tablighi event return home

New Delhi

Foreign nationals belonging to the Tablighi Jamaat facing criminal trials across India will be allowed to make representations to a senior Delhi Police official for facilitating their return to their home countries.

On learning about 44 foreigners still in India, eight of whom were completely discharged while the trial remained pending against 34 others, the three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar asked the Centre on what could be done to facilitate their return home.

Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, who appeared for the foreign nationals, said, “None of the eight foreigners have been able to leave for their home countries due to the lack of availability of requisite documentation for departure, such as withdrawal of lookout circular, etc., issued by Government of India.”

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) KM Nataraj, who appeared for the Centre, informed the Court that the prosecution had approached the trial court for a revision of its discharge order. He stated that an undertaking can be filed before the said court, which will be free to impose conditions on the persons who wish to return.

He informed the court that deputy commissioner Joy Tirkey of Delhi Police’s crime branch will be the nodal officer for the remaining petitioners, who can file representations before him to obtain documents for their return travel.

The bench, also comprising Justices BR Gavai and Krishna Murari, said, “The eight named persons are free to make a formal application before the Revisional Court and give an appropriate undertaking to that Court, including for their return and to remain present in Court, if and when necessary.”

The bench asked the remaining foreign nationals to approach the nodal officer, who will decide on their representation within a week. This will be subject to fulfilment of necessary formalities and conditions as imposed by the court concerned, the bench said.

The eight nationals belong to Thailand, Indonesia, Jordan, Kyrgyztan, Kazakhstan and Niger. These eight individuals were discharged in a criminal case lodged at Crime Branch police station in South East Delhi district.

On August 6, the apex court had directed that all trials against these foreign nationals in the Capital be consolidated at the Saket district courts.