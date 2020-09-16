Senior inspector in Maharashtra’s Palghar district donates plasma

A senior inspector who was heading the Covid cell of Palghar police has donated convalescent plasma on Monday at Sathiya Trust blood bank in Nallasopara.

Jitendra Vankoti was admitted for Covid-19 on August 14 and discharged on 21 August.

“Around 400ml of plasma was donated by Vankoti which could be used to treat two critically-ill Covid-19 patients,” said Vijay Mahajan, director of the Sathiya Trust run blood bank since 2002.

Convalescent plasma therapy is extracting plasma from recovered patients 21-28 days after their discharge and injecting it into a critically ill Covid-19 patient, said Mahajan. The antibodies developed in a recovered patient helps fight against the virus in critical patients. A recovered patient can donate once a fortnight up to 4 months after discharge, he added.

“However, so far only 25 persons have donated plasma. Another Vasai resident Rajendra Dage has donated plasma three times and saved many lives,” said Mahajan.

Vankoti said he will again donate plasma after the specified period and save lives of other infected policemen.

Meanwhile, in the Palghar police district, around 529 patients have tested positive with 90 admitted to various Covid care centres in Vasai and Wada. Around 435 patients have been discharged and four deaths of cops have been recorded till Tuesday evening.