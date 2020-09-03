Senior leaders seek official status for Pahari language in J&K

Senior leaders have expressed resentment over the ‘neglect’ of Pahari language in the list of official languages of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a joint statement, senior leaders of Pahari-speaking community have strongly condemned the Centre’s move of “ignoring the Pahari language” while declaring the official languages of Jammu and Kashmir.

They said that Pahari is spoken by a large population in the UTs but they have been ignored.

They said that recognising Dogri, Kashmiri and Hindi, along with Urdu and English as official languages is a welcome step but ignoring Pahari, Gojri and Punjab, and a few others who have a linguistic base is highly regrettable and needs to be rectified immediately.

The signatories to the statement included former minister Shabir Ahmed Khan, former legislator Ashok Sharma, former deputy chairman legislative council Jahangir Hussain Mir, former MLC Ravinder Sharma, Nisar Ahmed Khan, retired IGP Khushal Bali, Rajinder Singh, and others.