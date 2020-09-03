Sections
Home / Cities / Senior leaders seek official status for Pahari language in J&K

Senior leaders seek official status for Pahari language in J&K

Senior leaders have expressed resentment over the ‘neglect’ of Pahari language in the list of official languages of Jammu and Kashmir.In a joint statement, senior...

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 19:55 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Senior leaders have expressed resentment over the ‘neglect’ of Pahari language in the list of official languages of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a joint statement, senior leaders of Pahari-speaking community have strongly condemned the Centre’s move of “ignoring the Pahari language” while declaring the official languages of Jammu and Kashmir.

They said that Pahari is spoken by a large population in the UTs but they have been ignored.

They said that recognising Dogri, Kashmiri and Hindi, along with Urdu and English as official languages is a welcome step but ignoring Pahari, Gojri and Punjab, and a few others who have a linguistic base is highly regrettable and needs to be rectified immediately.



The signatories to the statement included former minister Shabir Ahmed Khan, former legislator Ashok Sharma, former deputy chairman legislative council Jahangir Hussain Mir, former MLC Ravinder Sharma, Nisar Ahmed Khan, retired IGP Khushal Bali, Rajinder Singh, and others.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Amid impasse on LAC in Ladakh, India says only way forward through talks
Sep 03, 2020 19:12 IST
Pakistan trying to politicise UNSC’s terrorist listing process, says India
Sep 03, 2020 19:41 IST
Tagore no threat to China, why should PUBG be a risk to India, asks Beijing
Sep 03, 2020 17:43 IST
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
Sep 03, 2020 16:19 IST

latest news

Internet snapped in students hostels, IIT Kharagpur says given them enough time to leave
Sep 03, 2020 20:32 IST
Rory McIlroy and wife announce birth of their daughter
Sep 03, 2020 20:24 IST
Nawazuddin reveals old dream to work with Sudhir, recalls memory from 2000
Sep 03, 2020 20:31 IST
Covid-19 cases likely to peak by October, warns Kerala CM
Sep 03, 2020 20:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.