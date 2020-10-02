Sections
Senior NCCS scientist dies of Covid-related condition

Oct 02, 2020

PUNE A senior scientist of the National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS) in Pune died on Friday. She was 58-years old and for the last one month was being treated in a private hospital for her Covid condition.

The scientist is survived by her husband and daughter. She originally hails from Nagpur, but completed her studies in Mumbai and Pune. After completing her post-graduation from the University of Pune, she completed her PhD from the Cancer Research Institute in Mumbai, and in 1989 joined the NCCS. Her major work covered three broad areas - RNA biology, stem cells and cancer.

