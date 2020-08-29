Senior officers transferred in Delhi police

New Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal transferred several senior officers within the Delhi Police on Friday afternoon, including Rajesh Deo, who was deputy commissioner of police (crime) and had recently won the union home minister’s medal for excellence in investigation.

Deo was also probing some of the Delhi 2020 riots cases. Deo, who held additional charge of the legal cell, will continue to head the unit.

Indian Administrative Service officials Renu Sharma and Rajeev Verma were reinstated four months after they were suspended. While Sharma (1988 batch) has been posted in the urban development department, Verma (1992 batch) has been posted in vigilance.

Both were suspended on March 29, with the Union government citing lapses in duty in implementation of the nationwide lockdown imposed from March 25. The orders were issued soon after huge crowds of migrants had gathered in Anand Vihar and other areas in the city borders.

In the list of transfers within the Delhi Police, Ram Gopal Naik, another DCP of the crime branch, was transferred to the traffic unit. Naik was among the officers who brought fugitive cricket bookie Sanjeev Chawla back to the country in February this year after winning an extradition case in a United Kingdom court.

Chawla is an accused in the 2000 match fixing scandal that rocked Indian cricket.

North district DCP Monika Bhardwaj has been posted in crime branch.

Dwarka district DCP Anto Alphonse has been given the charge of north district and DCP Santosh Kumar Meena who was posted in Delhi police’s security division has been appointed DCP of Dwarka district.

IPS officer, Jaspal Singh who was Goa’s Inspector General of Police, has been appointed the joint commissioner of the New Delhi range in place of officer Anand Mohan, who has been promoted as the special commissioner of training.