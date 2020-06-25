Senior traffic cop succumbs to Covid-19

A senior police inspector (PI) attached to the Traffic Department, Thane Rural police succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday morning in SevenHills Hospital, Andheri. He had been undergoing treatment for the infection since the past fortnight. The fatality in the state police force has reached 52, with 33 deaths reported from the Mumbai Police alone.

The senior PI, aged 55, and his wife were admitted to the same hospital after testing positive, said Shantaram Walvi, deputy superintendent of police, Mira Bhayander. On June 22, the cop’s condition worsened and he was shifted to ICU where he died around 8am on Wednesday, said Walvi. This is the first recorded death of a police personnel in the twin cities of Mira and Bhayander, he added.

The deceased cop had played an active role in coordinating traffic at the Hotel Fountain junction on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway when scores of migrants were proceeding to their hometowns, said Walvi.

Around 4,287 police personnel in the state police force have tested positive for Covid-19, which includes 104 officers, said police sources.