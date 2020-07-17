Sections
Separate labour rooms to be set up for pregnant women found covid positive

Civil surgeons had also been directed to establish one dedicated OT for affected patients at district hospitals

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 22:56 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Chandigarh The health and family welfare department has set up separate labour rooms in all district hospitals for deliveries of pregnant women reported positive. The decision follows 90 such women of 5,929 tested, reporting positive during their third trisemester of pregnancy.

State health minister Balbir Sidhu said covid test was mandatory during the third trimester of pregnancy. Patiala district performed the best by conducting 1,715 tests of pregnant women, of which 61 tested positive and 16 deliveries had been made safely. Civil surgeons had also been directed to establish one dedicated Operation Theatre for affected patients at district hospitals, as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the regard, he said.

