Sepoy Gurbinder’s village in Punjab’s Sunam awaits his return as weather delays flight from Ladakh

Sangrur: Sepoy Gurbinder Singh, 22, of Tolawal village near Sunam was among the 20 Indian soldiers killed in the clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

Sunam sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Manjit Kaur, said, “We have got information from higher authorities that Gurbinder Singh attained martyrdom in Ladakh. His family has been informed. However, the weather in Ladakh was bad today and his body will reach Tolawal for the last rites on Thursday.”

According to villagers, Gurbinder Singh was recruited in the army two years ago. He was engaged recently and looking forward to the wedding.

He is survived by his parents, an elder brother and a sister.

“Gurbinder had passed Class 12 and was recruited in the army. He was the younger son in the family and had visited the village around 10 months ago. The news of his martyrdom has left us shocked. He belongs to a humble family that owns two-and-a-half acres,” said Jaswant Singh, a resident of the village.