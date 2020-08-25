Sero surveillance: Nearly 1,500 people to be tested in 45 wards of Ghaziabad

The first serological survey in Ghaziabad, that will test a section of the population for antibodies against the Sars-CoV-2 —the virus causes Covid-19—will cover locations at 45 randomly selected municipal corporation wards under different local bodies in the district. Officials of the district health department said the survey will start from August 28 and will go on for five days wherein a total of at least 1,500 people in the age group of 18-59 years will be tested for antibodies.

“The five-day long survey will start from August 28. We have been asked to form 10 teams comprising of one doctor besides other staff for sample collection. Teams from King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow will also come to the district for the survey. We are expecting that about 1,500 samples to be taken up with prior consent for testing during the survey. The samples will be sent to KGMU for testing,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

Last week, the Uttar Pradesh government had decided to launch serological surveillance or sero-surveillance in 11 districts, including Ghaziabad. The other districts are Kanpur City, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Agra, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Moradabad, Lucknow and Baghpat, During the exercise, random people will also be checked for antibodies for others viral infections such as hepatitis-B and hepatitis-C simultaneously.

Initially, the sero survey was supposed to start from August 26, but will now start from August 28 in the state.

As per a list sent by the state health department, the survey will be conducted in 45 wards in Ghaziabadout of which 39 are in urban areas. The 39 urban wards also include 12 wards that falling under the jurisdiction of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation area. The twelve wards are: Garima Garden (ward 64), Shalimar Garden Main (ward 37), DLF Colony (ward 10), Makanpur, near Indirapuram, (ward 57), Govindpuram (ward 30), Ghookhna (ward 13), Dundahera, near Crossings Republik, (ward 27), Nehru Nagar 2(ward 8), Patel Nagar (ward 19), Arthala (ward 38), Sudamapuri (ward 7) and Rahul Vihar (Siddharth Vihar) (ward 2).

Apart from these 12 wards, three wards under Dasna nagar panchayat, five under nagar palika of Loni, seven wards in Muradnagar, six under Modinagar nagar palika, and three nagar panchayat of Niwari among others will be included in the sero survey.

The 45 different wards have an overall population of about 70,493 persons.

Overall, across the 11 districts, the state officials have selected 495 wards for the sero-surveillance.

A Covid-19 serological survey checks for an immune response against the coronavirus in the form of antibodies in the blood of a random sample of the population. It can help establish how far the disease had spread and how many people fought the virus without showing symptoms.

Cities such as Delhi and Mumbai too had conducted the exercises. The latest in Delhi had found that around 29% of the population had antibodies to fight off the virus.

Antibodies generally appear around two weeks after a person has been infected and is expected to last several months. “The survey will help in assessing the status of immunity which has developed in a population which has been exposed to Covid-19. Assessment of their age group, work and travel history will also be made. This is will help us form policies for prevention and treatment. The areas have been selected on random basis,” an officer from the state health department, who did not wish to be named, said.

In Ghaziabad, the total Covid-19 cases till August 25 stood at 7,464 which is about 0.16% out of the district’s total population of 44 lakh (official estimate). Till August 24, the district health department had collected a total of 176,950 samples Covid-19 testing.