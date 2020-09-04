Sero survey begins in Ghaziabad, sample collection falls short of day’s target

The first sero-survey study in Ghaziabad started on Friday and the health department was able to collect the required number of samples only from eight of 10 identified locations. The officials said the sample collection from the remaining two locations, which they refused to identify, will be taken up again during the course of the survey, which is spread over a period five days.

The sero study is being taken up in Ghaziabad and other 10 districts of Uttar Pardesh to check the prevalence of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) among the larger population. The identification of an immune response against the SARS-CoV 2 virus, in the form of antibodies in the blood of a random sample of the population, can help establish how far the disease had spread and how many people fought off the virus without showing the symptoms.

The other districts included in the survey are Kanpur City, Varanasi, Agra, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Moradabad, Lucknow and Baghpat

Officials said overall, 1,440 samples will be collected from 45 locations in Ghaziabad. On Friday, 10 locations were assigned to as many teams but the number of valid samples sent to Lucknow at the end of the day was only 256, from eight locations.

“We sent 256 samples, collected from eight locations, to Lucknow for testing. Likewise, all collected samples will be sent to Lucknow on a daily basis. At two locations, the sample collection did not meet the target and the re-sampling will be done in due course,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

A few of the health department officers HT spoke to said teams from outside the district were deputed for the sero-survey in Ghaziabad. “This led to lower collection of samples as locals could not be mobilised and encouraged to come to the collection centre. Had the local doctors and staff been roped in, the response from the local pupulation would have been higher,” said an official, who requested not to be named.

Further, the teams which went for sample collection said the locals were wary of coming to the sample collection centre and required a lot of counselling and word of mouth publicity to get them to give samples.

“We collected 32 samples, which were assigned to us, and these included 12 adult men, 12 adult women and eight children aged between five and 17 years. The area we went for sample collection was a containment zone in the initial months of the pandemic. So, the locals were suspicious of us and wary of giving samples. After counselling and encouragement, they agreed,” said Dr Manisha Srivastava, whose team collected samples from Masuri.

During the initial announcement of the sero survey study, the government had mentioned the sample age group as 18-59 years. Later additional chief secretary (health) Amit Mohan Prasad said the age group from 5-18 years will also be included.