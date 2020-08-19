Serosurvey shows Covid infection among 2.5% health workers in Srinagar district

Sections
Updated: Aug 19, 2020 19:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

A fresh serosurvey carried out in the district has shown prevalence of Covid antibodies in 3.8% of general population and 2.5% of healthcare workers (HCWs).

The survey was conducted by the community medicine department in collaboration with the biochemistry department of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Srinagar.

“A total of 2,914 blood samples of HCWs were analysed for the presence of IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. The test provides information about past infection too,” said Dr Sabiya Majid, biochemistry HOD and co-principal investigator.

“Seventy-two HCWs were positive for IgG against SARS-CoV-2, giving a prevalence of 2.5%. Out of them, 50 were males and 22 females. Among the HCWs, the prevalence was 2.7% among males and 2.1% in females. Twelve HCWs were above 60 years of age. The IgG positives included 27 doctors, 9 nurses, 10 technicians, two ambulance drivers, and eight hospital security staff among others. As many as 339 HCWs are reported to have at least one contact with a Covid-19 patient,” said Dr Inaam-ul-Haq, assistant professor, community medicine, and co-investigator.



To check the prevalence of IgG antibodies among the general population, total 2,923 blood samples were collected from people visiting 20 selected hospitals across the district and three other sites.

Officials said if this is applied to the current adult population of the district, which is over 10 lakh, then the number of IgG positives at the time of the survey was approximately 38,000.

“Of the 111 IgG positives, 63 were males and 48 females. The prevalence of IgG positives was 4.3% among males and 3.3% in females. Total 115 persons were reported to have influenza-like symptoms four weeks prior to the survey and out of them 12.2% showed presence of IgG antibodies,” said Dr Salim Khan.

He said IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 usually develop two weeks after the infection. Thus, the presence of IgG antibodies is indicative of past coronavirus infection.

The results of this seroprevalence study shows that on an average, 3.8% people in the district have been infected with Covid-19.

“As positive cases continue to emerge from the district, it is expected that seroprevalence may further increase in the near future as more and more individuals are getting infected and developing virus antibodies,” said Dr Samia Rashid, Principal GMC Srinagar.

