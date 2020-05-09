Services affected at Thane hospital after nine resident docs quarantined, seven seniors take sick leave

With two more resident doctors and one intern testing positive of Covid-19 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, nine resident doctors of the medicine department were quarantined while seven senior doctors have gone on sick leave, affecting the health services at the civic-run hospital.

Moreover, the intensive care unit (ICU) and the isolation ward at the hospital are also shut for two days for disinfection. Patients are being admitted only in the general ward.

On May 8, two resident doctors, aged 32 and 27, tested positive along with a 23-year-old woman intern. All of them had come in contact with the head of the medicine department and another 36-year-old intern, who had earlier tested positive at the hospital.

Dr. Pratibha Sawant, the newly-appointed dean of the hospital, said, “Two resident doctors tested positive on May 8 along with one intern. One of the doctors was from the medicine department and other was from the chest department. Resident doctors refused to work and demanded quarantine, as they had worked with the infected doctors. All nine residents were quarantined and their swab samples were collected.”

A senior doctor from the hospital informed, “The ICU and isolation wards will be disinfected on Saturday and Sunday and no patient will be admitted to these wards. We will admit patients only in the general ward, unless it is an emergency, for which some arrangement can be made. Nine resident doctors are quarantined, while seven senior doctors have gone on sick leave making it difficult to manage the hospital.”

A resident doctor requesting anonymity said, “We had a meeting with the seniors, they were ready to quarantine us, however, they will put us in quarantine centres with other people and no separate provisions will be made.”