Set up regulatory commission for price control in construction sector: J&K Apni Party

The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) on Tuesday asked the government to constitute a regulatory commission to control unprecedented hike in prices of construction material which is giving a tough time to people besides hampering overall developmental activities across the UT.

In a joint statement issued here, former legislators and Apni party leaders Mohammad Ashraf Mir and Abdul Rahim Rather have also demanded that a body of experts, including representatives of various construction material producing associations, should be formed to find tangible solutions to the issues faced by the construction sector.

They said as compared to last year, there has been a record hike of at least 60% in costs of building materials like bricks, stones, sand, gravel and aggregate without any solid justification.

“It is not the public only but the uncertainty in prices of raw materials that has badly hit the contractors who take up work based on a rate they foresee. The indiscriminate rise in prices of construction material may lead the common people and contractors into debt traps. This unjustified hike has badly hampered the overall developmental activities both in private and public sectors,” the leaders stated.

The party leaders demanded that the regulatory commission, if constituted, should also be mandated to review the ban on process of extraction of building material in order to ensure maximum participation of local contractors and labourers that can eventually bring down the costs of building material.

The party has also demanded financial package for businessmen and hoteliers of Jammu’s Old City areas and Katra. Senior leader Vikram Malhotra and former minister Manjit Singh said the business community and hoteliers have suffered financially due to the lockdown and have not recovered from the losses as the restrictions continue on religious tourism.

They also appealed to the government to waive off electricity bills of people in Jammu and Kashmir due to the lockdown.