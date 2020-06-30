Sections
Home / Cities / Set up regulatory commission for price control in construction sector: J&K Apni Party

Set up regulatory commission for price control in construction sector: J&K Apni Party

They also demanded that a body of experts, including representatives of various construction material producing associations, should be formed to find tangible solutions to the issues faced by the construction sector.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 19:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) on Tuesday asked the government to constitute a regulatory commission to control unprecedented hike in prices of construction material which is giving a tough time to people besides hampering overall developmental activities across the UT.

In a joint statement issued here, former legislators and Apni party leaders Mohammad Ashraf Mir and Abdul Rahim Rather have also demanded that a body of experts, including representatives of various construction material producing associations, should be formed to find tangible solutions to the issues faced by the construction sector.

They said as compared to last year, there has been a record hike of at least 60% in costs of building materials like bricks, stones, sand, gravel and aggregate without any solid justification.

“It is not the public only but the uncertainty in prices of raw materials that has badly hit the contractors who take up work based on a rate they foresee. The indiscriminate rise in prices of construction material may lead the common people and contractors into debt traps. This unjustified hike has badly hampered the overall developmental activities both in private and public sectors,” the leaders stated.



The party leaders demanded that the regulatory commission, if constituted, should also be mandated to review the ban on process of extraction of building material in order to ensure maximum participation of local contractors and labourers that can eventually bring down the costs of building material.

The party has also demanded financial package for businessmen and hoteliers of Jammu’s Old City areas and Katra. Senior leader Vikram Malhotra and former minister Manjit Singh said the business community and hoteliers have suffered financially due to the lockdown and have not recovered from the losses as the restrictions continue on religious tourism.

They also appealed to the government to waive off electricity bills of people in Jammu and Kashmir due to the lockdown.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Set up regulatory commission for price control in construction sector: J&K Apni Party
Jun 30, 2020 19:23 IST
Tamil Nadu posts 3,943 Covid-19 cases for two straight days, recovery rate at 55.5 %
Jun 30, 2020 19:24 IST
Street lights to be installed in ghat sections of Pune-Mumbai Expressway to prevent accidents
Jun 30, 2020 19:17 IST
Nepal Communist Party leaders demand PM Oli’s resignation
Jun 30, 2020 19:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.