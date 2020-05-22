Sections
Home / Cities / Seven cops at control room test positive in past week

Seven cops at control room test positive in past week

New DelhiSeven police personnel posted at the control room of the west district police have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last one week. Police said following the reports, 30 police officers...

Updated: May 22, 2020 21:50 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi

Seven police personnel posted at the control room of the west district police have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last one week.

Police said following the reports, 30 police officers have been quarantined and the control room has been closed for sanitisation.

Deepak Purohit, deputy commissioner of police(west), said the seven have been sent to isolation. “This is not one day’s case. Over the past one week, seven staff of the communication branch, posted at the west district control room, tested positive. All are in isolation and families have been informed. Over the weekend, we plan to deep clean their offices work stations and adjoining area,” Purohit said.



At least 120 Delhi police personnel of different ranks have tested positive and around 800-1,000 are in self-quarantine. The police personnel have been at the forefront in the fight against Covid-19.

Police are managing containment zones, feeding the underprivileged, ensuring social distancing on the roads, apart form their law and order duties.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

City experiences hottest day of the season; near heatwave conditions likely to prevail
May 22, 2020 23:15 IST
Boy separated from relatives found in Fatehabad; sent home
May 22, 2020 23:15 IST
Andhra HC revokes suspension of former state intelligence chief, wants him reinstated
May 22, 2020 23:15 IST
Health department collects swab samples of 30 police personnel
May 22, 2020 23:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.