Seven Covid-19 death cases take Ghaziabad’s toll to 32

Ghaziabad on Wednesday suffered a spike in deaths as seven more cases were added to the district’s fatality figures, which now totalled 32. Thirty-five fresh Covid-19 cases too were recorded on the day, taking the case tally to 718.

“Wednesday was the day when highest numbers of death cases were added to our tally. Five of the deaths were in a Meerut hospital, while two died in Ghaziabad. Of the dead, three were women. Those who died were in the age group 45 to 75 years,” said Dr. NK Gupta, Ghaziabad chief medical officer.

Of the 32 deaths, 17 died in Meerut, 12 in Ghaziabad, two in Delhi and one in Noida.

In June alone, there has been addition of 413 Covid-19 positive cases while the figure stood at 305 till May 31.

The 35 fresh cases on Wednesday include four each from Vaishali and Dasna, three from Indirapuram and one from Khoda besides others localities in Ghaziabad district.

Meanwhile in Gautam Budh Nagar, total cases read 1097 with the addition of 59 on Wednesday. The total death count stood at 14. One death was added on Wednesday. The number of active cases in the district stood at 507 and another set of 576 patients were discharged from different hospitals.

Officials said the dead person was a 57-year-old woman from sector-22. She was admitted to the Meerut Medical College and had complications like hypertension and diabetes. The cause of death was attributed to pneumonia with acute respiratory stress syndrome.

Narendra Bhooshan, the nodal officer for Gautam Budh Nagar district reviewed the situation on Wednesday and stressed on measures to decrease the death rate. Booshan asked officials to ensure that proper Covid-19 beds were available in hospitals, besides cleanliness and food for patients.

“The officer directed increased surveillance and contact tracing. He said that patients must be treated as per protocol and should be shifted to respective category hospital as required for his/her medical condition. The nodal officer also directed that patients whose reports are found positive should be isolated at the earliest,” said district spokesperson.

Since the Gautam Budh Nagar district is one of the eleven sensitive districts in UP in terms of rising Covid-19 cases, the UP government has sent Dr Jiledar Rawat, a neonatal surgeon at King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, and assigned task to accelerate and monitor efforts by the health department in breaking the chain of infection as well as combating the Coronavirus spread in Gautam Budh Nagar.