Home / Delhi News / Seven Covid warriors to attend I-Day event at Delhi secretariat

This year, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will hoist a flag and deliver a speech in Delhi Secretariat instead of Chhatrasal Stadium – the traditional venue for the event – in the light of restrictions on gatherings under Covid-19 lockdown guidelines.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 22:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This year, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will hoist a flag and deliver a speech in Delhi Secretariat instead of Chhatrasal Stadium (PTI)

A revenue official, a doctor, a nursing officer, a police constable, an ambulance driver, a civil defence volunteer and a sanitation worker are among the VIPs who have been invited to the Delhi Secretariat on Saturday for the Independence Day programme to be organised by the AAP government.

At least three of them had contracted the Sars-Cov-2 virus while on duty.

There will be no parade and the total guest list has been limited within 100 -- which includes all 70 MLAs, seven Lok Sabha MPs, all three Rajya Sabha MPs, mayors of all thee municipal corporations, the chief justice of the Delhi High Court, bureaucrats heading different government departments, and the seven special invitees identified as “Covid warriors”.



“All Covid warriors working in different sectors have helped those infected by the disease by risking their own lives. We have sent a special invitation to seven of them, which includes Rajeev Singh Parihar, ADM central Delhi; Dr Hirdesh Kumar, medical officer at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital; Sonu, a nursing officer in Lok Nayak Hospital; Pradeep Chauhan, a Delhi Police Constable; Tej Bahadur, a CATS ambulance driver; Dina Nath Yadav, a civil defence volunteer; and Ashok Kumar, a sanitation worker.”

The special invitees have worked in different roles, which include directly helping patients, cleaning bio-medical waste, imposing lockdown rules, manning containment zones, distribution of food and helping migrants return home in trains.

