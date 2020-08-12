Seven dead, 243 fresh infections detected in Ludhiana

Seven more people succumbed to Covid-19 while 243 fresh infections were detected in Ludhiana on Wednesday. With this, the district’s toll has reached 194. As many as 106 lives were lost in the last 12 days alone.

The cumulative count of the infections in the district has now reached 5,767. Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said there were 1,699 active cases in the district.

Among those who tested positive, 86 showed influenza-like symptoms, 56 are contacts of already positive patients; nine are healthcare workers, eight police personnel, nine pregnant women and five domestic and international travellers.

The dead include a 47-year-old male from Shekhupura Mohalla, a 58-year-old male from Janta Nagar, a 60-year-old male from Dhandari, a 49-year-old female from Gurmail Kaur Road, a 66-year-old female from Pritam Nagar, Model Town, a 65-year-old woman from Rahon Road and a 70-year-old female form Vishkarma Chowk in Ludhiana.