Seven deaths, 224 fresh cases in Punjab

Amritsar/Jalandhar/Ludhiana/Patiala/ Bathinda/Sangrur

Punjab on Tuesday reported seven deaths and 224‬ fresh cases, taking the state’s tally to 4,468‬. With this, the people succumbing to the virus have reached 109.

While three persons died in Jalandhar, Ludhiana reported two fatalities and Amritsar and Patiala one each, according to field reports received till 10pm.

Three deaths and 38 more positive cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the Jalandhar district. Health officials said a 28-year-old woman of Guru Nanak Pura mohalla, who was tested positive and admitted to a private hospital, died due to Covid-19 on Monday late evening. She was suffering from tuberculosis. A 70-year-old woman from Sher Singh Colony too died due to coronavirus at the civil hospital, Jalandhar. She was suffering from diabetics and high blood pressure. Besides, a 65-year-old woman of Phoolpur village in the district also died due to the virus.

62 TEST POSITIVE IN SANGRUR

Sixty-two more people tested positive for Covid -19 in Sangrur. Health officials said 21 of the positive cases are from Malerkotla, 17 cases from Amargarh, 15 from Dhuri, 4 from Sangrur, 2 from Sunam and 1 each from Longowal, Kauhrian and Sherpur.

2 DEAD, 40 FRESH CASES IN LUDHIANA

The two persons died while 40 persons, including a Punjab Police ASI and 2-year-old girl, tested positive of Covid-19 in Ludhiana. An 85-year-old man of Bahadurke Road died in SPS Hospital. He was suffering from asthma and diabetes. A 65-year-old man of Krishan Colony, Malerkotla in Sangrur, died at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

67-YEAR-OLD WOMAN DIES IN AMRITSAR

A 67-year-old woman died of Covid-19 at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The patient, resident of Loha Mandi was suffering from diabetes and psoriasis. Besides, 23 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the district on Tuesday of which 10 are fresh community transmission cases.

Four people from Gurdaspur district, including three Doha and Qatar-returnees, tested positive. Besides, one case each was reported from SBS Nagar and Hoshairpur.

Eight persons, including three cops, tested positive in Kapurthala.

20 TEST POSITIVE IN BATHINDA

Forty cops of CIA-2 (crime investigation agency) of the district police were sent to quarantine after five persons in their custody were tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. They were among 20 persons were tested positive for the infection. It was the highest number of patients found infected with coronavirus on a single day in Bathinda.

Eleven people, including six relatives of a cancer patient, who had succumbed to the deadly virus on June 18, tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Moga district on Tuesday.

A Punjab Police commando, who was posted in Ludhiana and had returned home a couple of days ago, tested positive for Covid-19 in Faridkot. Mansa also reported one positive cases.

13 CONTRACT INFECTION IN PATIALA

Thirteen persons, including two pregnant women, contracted infection in Patiala. Besides, Barnala and Rupnagar reported three cases each.