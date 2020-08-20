Sections
Seven held for gangraping women in Kangra

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 20:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dharamshala

A 32-year-old married woman was allegedly abducted and gangraped by seven people in Gaggal area of Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on Wednesday, police said.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sunil Rana the crime took place when the woman was returning home and sought lift in a car. The victim, who lodged a complaint at Gaggal police station, stated that the accused took her to a poultry farm at a secluded place in Salol area and took turns to rape her. “They then took her to a hotel at McLedoganj where she was again gangraped by the accused,” the DSP added.

A manhunt was launched soon after the complaint was lodged and the accused have been arrested. “They will be produced before a court on Friday. The medical examination of the woman has been conducted and the report is awaited,” the DSP said.

A case has been registered under Section 376D (gangrape). A team of forensic experts had visited both the crime spots to gather evidence.



