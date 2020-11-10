Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Seven held for hatching conspiracy to commit robbery in Ludhiana

Seven held for hatching conspiracy to commit robbery in Ludhiana

The accused were arrested following a tip-off.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 23:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Division Number 3 police busted a gang of robbers with the arrest of seven persons on Monday and recovered six motorcycles, eight mobile phones, illegal weapons, an air gun and a toy pistol from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Gagandeep Singh of Jujhar Nagar in Shimlapuri, Deepak Kumar of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Amanjiot Singh of Preet Nagar, Kulwinder Singh of Gaunsgarh, Vikramjit Singh of Housing Board Colony in Jamalpur, Lovedeep Singh of Guru Nanak Colony of Jhabewal and Shiv Kumar of Ram Nagar.

SHO at Division Number 3 police station inspector Satish Kumar said that the accused were arrested from a vacant plot in Shivaji Nagar, while they were hatching a conspiracy to commit a robbery.

The accused were arrested following a tip-off.

Kumar added that the accused have confessed their involvement in 10 incidents of snatchings. More important information is expected from the accused during questioning.

An FIR under Sections 399, 402 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act have been lodged against the accused.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar taught world its first lesson in democracy: PM Modi on BJP’s big win
Nov 10, 2020 23:54 IST
In twist to Bihar vote count, RJD issues list of 119 seats, says it has won them
Nov 10, 2020 22:42 IST
Indomitable MI crush DC to win record-extending 5th title
Nov 10, 2020 23:14 IST
Bihar election results unlikely till late night due to slow counting
Nov 10, 2020 21:31 IST

latest news

Delhi police Eagle Squad recovers 125 two-wheelers stolen for street crimes, nabs 15 gang members
Nov 10, 2020 23:47 IST
Aqua Line records highest ridership on Monday since it resumed services on September 7
Nov 10, 2020 23:47 IST
BJP show in Bihar elections likely to impact politics at state and national level
Nov 10, 2020 23:46 IST
Russia deploys peacekeepers to secure Azeri-Armenia truce
Nov 10, 2020 23:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.