Seven held for kidnap and murder of a man over financial dispute

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 20:26 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch, on Monday, arrested seven men in a case of kidnap and murder over a financial dispute.

The deceased man has been identified as Sachin, alias Andya Lakshman Choudhury (26), a resident of Rupinagar, Talwade.

The men arrested by crime branch Unit 1 officials have been identified as Nakul, alias Sunny Anil Kuchekar (25), a resident of Valhekarwadi in Chinchwad; and Gaurav Ramesh Dangle (22), a resident of Chinchwadgaon.

The others booked in the case have been identified as Arjun Mahadev Gopale, a resident of Shirgaon; Yogesh Dinesh Sawant, Akash alias Guddya Prakas Bhalerao, and Rupesh Prakash Akhade, all residents of Rupinagar, according to a statement issued by Unit 1 of the Pimpri-Chinchwad crime branch.



“Sachin used to work for Yogesh Sawant and handled his financial dealings. The deceased had four body offences against him and a proposal for his externment is underway,” said senior police inspector Satish Mane of Chikhali police station.

Sawant suspected Choudhury of mishandling his money. He teamed up with Kuchekar, who has five cases registered against him.

Choudhury’s body was found floating in the Pavna river. He had been assaulted in the head with a stone and on the body with rods, before being thrown off a bridge in Paradwadi, Maval, according to the police.

“Policeman Pramod Hiralkar recieved information that Sunny Kuchekar, who is on record at the Chinchwad police station, is involved in the murder and is on his way to Mahabaleshwar to evade arrest. The two teams then set a trap on roads leading from Chinchwadgaon towards the highway,” read a statement from senior police inspector Amarnath Waghmode of Unit 1.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the deceased man’s father Lakshman Hukmaram Choudhury (47), who was in the house when his son was kidnapped.

A case under Sections 365, 368, 323, 506, 143, 149 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 37(1) with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act has been registered at Chikhali police station initially.

The sections for murder and criminal conspiracy were added when the body was recovered.

