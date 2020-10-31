Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Seven Ludhiana businessmen held for gambling; ₹1.05 lakh, cheating device seized

Seven Ludhiana businessmen held for gambling; ₹1.05 lakh, cheating device seized

Besides the cash and card sensor, two cars, one scooter and a pack of cards were recovered from their possession.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 18:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The Sadar police arrested seven businessmen, who were found gambling at a private club in Lalton Kalan village on Friday night.

Cash amounting to Rs 1.05 lakh, two cars, one scooter, a playing card reading sensor and a pack of cards were recovered from their possession. The sensor was used to cheat by determining the motifs on the opponents’ cards, the police said.

The traders arrested have been identified as Rajan Gupta of Kitchlu Nagar, South City; Bhupinder Singh of College Road; Naveen Kumar of Sunil Park, Haibowal; Satpal Singh of Janakpuri; Surinder Singh of Model Gram; Harish Kumar of Bajwa Nagar and Dipas Kalra, alias Chinki, of old vegetable market, Daresi.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Pritpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said the raid was conducted following a tip-off about bets being set on card games. “Bhupinder had taken the club on lease from club director Rajan Gupta and frequently organised gambling parties,” he added.

A case under Sections 13, 3 and 67 of the Gambling Act and Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused. They were later released on bail.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Will be difficult for them to save face,’ Rajnath attacks Cong over LAC
Oct 31, 2020 19:27 IST
Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90
Oct 31, 2020 19:14 IST
IPL 2020, Live Updates: Kohli in early after Sandeep castles Padikkal
Oct 31, 2020 19:50 IST
LIVE: ‘NDA moving towards historic victory in Bihar,’ says JP Nadda
Oct 31, 2020 19:40 IST

latest news

Even if God becomes CM he can’t give government jobs to all: Pramod Sawant
Oct 31, 2020 19:47 IST
Sean ‘James Bond’ Connery passes away at 90
Oct 31, 2020 19:47 IST
Pakistan issues new travel advisory amid surge in Covid-19 cases globally
Oct 31, 2020 19:40 IST
Worried about girl child, Hyderabad couple sells newborn, arrested: Police
Oct 31, 2020 19:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.