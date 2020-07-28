Sections
Home / Cities / Seven more die in Ludhiana, 146 fresh cases take Covid-19 tally to 2,833

Seven more die in Ludhiana, 146 fresh cases take Covid-19 tally to 2,833

It is the seventh consecutive day that the district has reported more than 100 positive cases

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 21:51 IST

By Mohit Khanna, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

As many as 146 fresh cases of Covid-19 and seven deaths were detected in the district on Tuesday. It is the seventh consecutive day that the district has reported more than 100 positive cases.

With this, the total number of positive patients from Ludhiana has gone up to 2,833.

The casualties include a 75-year- old man from Amritsar, 60- year- old man from Chhawani Mohalla, 67- year-old man from Janta Nagar. A 68-year-old woman from the city died at SPS Hospital near Sherpur Chowk. A 75-year-old man from Shimlapuri succumbed to the virus at Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, 61-year-old from Shimplapuri and a 51-year-old woman from Janta Nagar died of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The victims were suffering from underlying conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and tuberculosis.



The district has reported 71 deaths since March 29 (when the city witnessed the first Covid death), of which 20 deaths have been reported in the last four days.

There are 981 active cases in the district.

Patients complain lack of facilities at civil hospital

Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment at the civil hospital complained about the lack of facilities in the hospital. The patients recorded a video and shared it on social media alleging that they are not provided at the hospital.

A patient said that he was admitted to the ward since July 24 and his condition is continuously deteriorating but except for oxygen no other treatment is being offered to him.

Civil Surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said that all the complaints of patients are being addressed.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Second wave’ coronavirus fears strike blow to tourism industry
Jul 28, 2020 21:48 IST
Harshit’s friendship anthem belong to the audience
Jul 28, 2020 21:46 IST
Doubled speed of cargo trains during lockdown, increased freight loading: Railways
Jul 28, 2020 21:46 IST
Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan day draws near, donations continue to rise
Jul 28, 2020 21:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.